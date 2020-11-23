Share:

MULTAN - Lack of Standard Operating Procedures’ (SOPs) implementation at temporary residential areas and entry and exit points of the city for transporters could turn into coronavirus hotspots. Residents complained that with the advent of the winter season, a large number of vendors had set up stalls of warm clothes, blankets, beds (Chorpay), pillows and other accessories available on rent for local people near general bus stands and other areas where no SOPs were being followed. Transporters and passengers were the main customers of this kind of stuff as they usually got these things on rent available at a minor price. “The transporters from Balochistan, Karachi, Lahore and other cities prefer to stay at these points instead of hotels and rented rooms,” Aslam Tahir a local resident said.