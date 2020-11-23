Share:

KARACHI - Rangers personnel have foiled a major terror attempt and arrested three terrorists belonging to banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Karachi, on Sunday. The three terrorists, namely Yasin alias Qari, Ikramullah and Muhammad Khalid alias Mansoor, were recently come from Afghanistan and wanted to carry out sabotage activities in Karachi. They were linked to TTP group belonging to commander Qari Saad Bilal alial Humayun. Rangers in a joint operation with police based on intelligence arrested the three terrorists from Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Maymar area. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the possession of the terrorists. As per the preliminary investigation, the three also confessed to involvement in some terror incidents, said a spokesperson of the Sindh Rangers. Yasin alias Qari has been in constant contact with TTP commander Qari Saad and commander Musa, said the Rangers spokesperson and added the terrorist carried out the recce of Quaid-i-Azam International Airport, US Consulate and Pakistan Security Printing Corporation and made videos and sent them to Qari Saad Bilal and Musa through telegram. Terrorist Ikramullah alias Faisal was responsible for destroying several schools in Swat Valley. Also on Saturay, district Malir police personnel claimed that they had arrested three notorious criminals of the banned Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) on charges of involvement in a number of target killings and other heinous crimes, including escaping from the Central Prison Karachi. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Irfan Ali Bahadur of District Malir said that responding to intelligence information that some notorious terrorists belonging to a banned outfit were present in Steel Town, a pre-dawn raid was conducted and three terrorists were arrested after cops faced some resistance. The suspects were identified as Shaikh Muhammad Moinuddin alias Pappu, Arbaaz alias Aryaan and Aareeb alias Bilal.