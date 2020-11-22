Share:

ISLAMABAD - Domestic tractors manufacturing during first quarter of current financial year have witnessed about 17.17 per cent growth as compared the production of corresponding period of last year. During the period from July-September 2020-21, about 11,235 tractors were assembled locally as compared to the assembling of 9,589 tractors of the same period of last year. According the provisional quantum indices of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics for September 2020, domestic tractor production witnessed about 13.42 per cent increase in September, 2020 as compared to the same month of last year. In month of September, 2020, about 4,555 tractors assembled as compared the assembling of 4,016 tractors during corresponding month of last year, it added. It is worth mentioning here that government under its Agricultural Fiscal Package has approved Rs1.5 billion sales tax subsidy on locally manufactured tractors in order to promote mechanization in agriculture sector to enhance per-acre crop output in the country. The government had announced a fiscal package of over Rs1,200 billion in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic to provide financial assistance for the development of agri-sector in the country. Out of this package, an amount of Rs 50 billion was earmarked for relief to agriculture sector and under the package, sales tax subsidy at rate of 5 per cent to locally manufactured tractors for one year was also approved as 5 per cent sales tax was applied on the sale of each tractor.