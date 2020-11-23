Share:

KHANEWAL - The district health authority terminated technologist of District Headquarters Hospital Trauma Center and sweeper of the hospital in a case of administrating injection to patient by sweeper about two days ago. Taking action on the viral video of a sweeper of Trauma Center in which the sweeper was administering injection to a patient, the DC Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi directed officers concerned to form a high-level committee for inquiry of the case. The committee was comprised of Assistant Commissioner Bukhtiar Ismail, DHO Dr Fazal-Ul-Rehman Bilal and Deputy MS Dr Babar. The committee submitted its report in which technologist Samiullah and sweeper Farman were reported guilty of the case. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Dr Maria Mumtaz terminated both employees from service and imposed fine of 10,000 on the sweeper, however, a case had also been registered against the sweeper. Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi had directed health department to ensure all possible steps to avoid such kind of incidents in future. He said that no one would be allowed to put public lives on risk.

He said that strict action would be taken against the hospital administration in case of such incident.

Unidentified person’s body recovered from canal

Corpse of an unknown person was recovered from Loar Bari Doab canal near 16 Wali Pull Mian Channu on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, local people informed about an corpse floating on water near 16 Wali Pull Mian Channu.

Rescue 1122 team rushed to the spot and recovered the body and handed it over to local police.

Eight booked over beating Muncipal committee staffers

Police have registered case against eight people including four nominated traders over beating muncipal committee staffers.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi took strict notice of thrashing incident on Muncipal committee Jehanian enforcement inspector and other staffers by traders during anti-encroachment operation at Madina chowk Jehanian yesterday.

The outlaws had held hostage the enforcement inspector Kashif and also snatched challan book and cash from him. Jehanian police registered case against the accused. DC said that elements involved in interfering in official matters would not be tolerated. He directed the local government to continue Anti-encroachment operation without any pressure.

Sahulat bazaars reflection of CM’s public friendly policy

Provincial Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi said that facility of Sahulat Bazaars across the province was reflection of Chief Minister’s public friendly policy.

During a surprise visit of Kabirwala Saholat Bazaar here on Sunday, Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi said that best quality commodities were being offered to citizens on subsidised rates through the sahulat bazaars. He said that the provincial government had defeated inflation mafia through these bazaars. He urged bazaar administration to ensure an ample stock of sugar, flour and other commodities in the bazaars.

The provincial minister said that it was mission of the government to bring ease in lives of masses and it would be continued in future too. He said that he would continue surprise visits of sahulat bazaars of the districts. On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner Ghulam Mustafa gave briefing to the provincial minister on the rates and commodities being offered to the masses through these bazaars.