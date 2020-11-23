Share:

LAHORE - Two women were killed while one person sustained injuries in a road mishap at Canal Bank Road in Manawan area here on Sunday. Police said that one Muhammad Shehzad, along with his family members, was returning home in Manawan on a motorcycle when a speeding Mazda hit them. As a result his mother Nasim Fayyaz, 60, and wife Shazia,30, died on-the-spot. Shehzad also received injuries and was rushed to a local hospital. Meanwhile, on the direction of Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani, a crackdown against notorious criminals, illegal arm holders, drug dealers and kite sellers continued across Punjab province.