LAHORE- President Dr Arif Alvi has said that it is vital to encourage the golfers for promotion of the game as well as better representation of the country abroad.

Addressing at a prize distribution ceremony of Pakistan Open Golf Championship on Sunday, chief guest Dr Arif Alvi said that he himself, being fond of the golf, found it a ‘very fascinating’ game. He congratulated winners of the championship and said it required dedication and craze to achieve excellence in any game.

The President said due to the immense passion, Pakistan produced world class hockey and squash players in past despite lack of facilities and resources. “The better green leveling of golf courses can also attract tourists as people travel to Thailand and Dubai to enjoy the game.”

Dr Alvi said that he played 18-holes in Margalla Golf Club and preferred to walk instead of availing the cart. He said it was impressive to know that Pakistan had around 15,000 golfers and 48 golf courses. However, the game could be well promoted through better facilities at the courses like sprinkle irrigation using treated waste water and better leveling. He also lauded the idea of introducing golf facilities for the children and women and recalled that he had also bought a golf set for his kids to inculcate the game’s passion in them.