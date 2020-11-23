Share:

ISLAMABAD - Censuring the leadership of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) again on Sunday for holding public meetings amid spike in corona cases, Prime Minister Imran Khan made it clear that they can hold millions of ‘jalsas’ but will not get any NRO.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said opposition is callously destroying people’s lives and livelihoods in their desperation to get an NRO.

He said the PDM is deliberately holding public meetings endangering lives and livelihoods of people because if cases continue to rise at this rate, we will be compelled to go for complete lockdown and PDM will be responsible for the consequences.

The Prime Minister said across the world, there is a second spike and complete lockdown in most countries.

Likewise, he said the second COVID-19 spike in Pakistan is of concern as number of patients on ventilators has increased during the last 15 days.

The utilization of ventilators facility has increased 200 percent in Peshawar and Multan, in Karachi 148 percent, in Lahore 114 percent and Islamabad 65 percent.

On Saturday last, the prime minister and federal ministers had lambasted the PDM for allegedly playing with the lives of common people by defying the government ban on its public gathering in Peshawar amid the second wave of the coronavirus.

Pakistan has shown marked growth in large scale manufacturing

The prime minister accused the opposition parties of playing “reckless politics” with people’s safety, saying earlier the opposition had favoured a stricter lockdown but they were now defying court orders and holding a rally when the Covid-19 cases were on the rise.

PM Imran’s tweet came in response to a tweet of the Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar, who stated that the Covid-19 positivity ratio was 13.39 per cent on Friday in Peshawar; total 202 patients were in critical condition and out of those 50 were on low flow oxygen, 134 on high flow and 18 on ventilators.

Several other ministers also condemned PDM for declaring that rallies across the country will be held as PDM planned until the PTI government is removed.

Growth in large scale manufacturing

Prime Minister Imran Khan says Pakistan has shown marked growth in large scale manufacturing. In a Facebook post, the Prime Minister said the big industry output grew by 3.66% between July and August as compared with the same period last year reflecting a revival in economic activities.

Pakistan records highest death toll in four months

Pakistan yesterday reported a total of 59 deaths — highest death toll in four months, taking the country’s death toll from coronavirus to 7,662.

According to the official Covid-19 portal, this is the highest number of deaths the country has recorded in four months for the second day in a row. Pakistan had reported 42 deaths on Saturday last.

The country also registered 2,665 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the tally for confirmed cases to 374,173. The new cases were recorded against a total of 38,983 tests conducted in a day.

Punjab alone recorded 22 deaths in a day, taking the provincial death toll to 2,848. Another 553 cases were also registered in the province, taking the provincial tally for confirmed cases to 114,010. As many as 97,991 people have recovered from the virus in Punjab so far, according to the officials.

With the 22 Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the province has surpassed Sindh. Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s Covid-19 case tally has risen to 6,000 with the detection of 89 new cases in the last 24 hours. The region has reported six more fatalities, taking the death toll to 140.

Gilgit-Baltistan has reported 20 fresh infections and one more death, taking its total cases to 4,526 and fatalities to 94.

Islamabad has recorded 392 coronavirus cases, down from 458 a day earlier, taking the capital’s total to 26,569. It has also confirmed eight more deaths, taking the total to 278.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa reported 367 new coronavirus cases and two more deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Covid-19 portal. This has taken the provincial tally of infections to 44,097 and deaths to 1,325.

Meanwhile, Balochistan has reported 45 cases and three more deaths, taking its caseload to 16,744 and fatalities to 161.

Number of Covid-19 patients on vents abnormally high: Asad

Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umar, took to Twitter on Sunday to share data showing how the number of Covid-19 patients on ventilators in different cities has gone up over the last 15 days.

In a tweet, he said that Peshawar and Multan witnessed a 200 percent increase in Covid-19 patients struggling for life on ventilators during the last 15 days.

He said that Peshawar and Multan witnessed an increase up to 200 percent, Karachi 148 percent, Lahore 114 percent, Islamabad 65 percent.

The minister further said that Multan and Islamabad Covid-19 ventilators capacity utilization was 70 percent at the moment.

In a clear reference to the opposition parties’ Peshawar public gathering held on Sunday, Asad Umar said the political leaders were not supporting the government steps to contain spread of the virus.

He said the political leaders who think that corona is not a threat is threatening lives of people.

The government has been criticizing the opposition’s Pakistan Democratic Movement for holding public meetings despite a spike in coronavirus cases since the second wave of the infection started lately.