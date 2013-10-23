ISLAMABAD - Pakistan spent $3.98 billion on oil import during first quarter (July-September) of the current financial year 2013-2014.

According to the latest figures of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), country spent $3.98 billion during July-September 2013-14 period as against $4 billion of July-September 2012-13 showing a decrease of 0.62 per cent.

In oil import bill, the country spent $2.456 billion on petroleum products and $1.528 million on import of petroleum crude during the period under review.

The trade analysts are of the view that oil import bill would enhance in the months to come owing to the government’s proposed plan to provide zero gas supply to CNG stations, as this would increase the demand of petroleum products in the country.

Similarly, they said that rupee deprecation against US dollar is also making imports ‘expensive’, as all imported commodities are purchased through dollar.

Meanwhile, according to the PBS figures, country imported foodstuff worth of $1.042 million during first three months of the current fiscal year 2013-14.

The details of $1.042 million revealed that import bill of milk products went down by 28.69 percent, dry fruits and nuts import down by 4.19 percent, import of tea increased by 4.37 per cent, import of spices decreased by 17.67 percent, soybean oil’s imports reduced by 29.4 percent, palm oil import declined by 21.26 percent, sugar import increased by 27.37 percent, import of pulses went down by 38.81 percent and import of all other food items increased by 5.25 percent during the period under review.

Meanwhile, according to PBS figures, the country imported machinery worth of $1.428 billion, transport group imports stood at $354.535 million, textile group $53.813 million, agricultural and other chemicals $1.510 billion, metal group $742.436 million, miscellaneous group imports were recorded at $203.81 million and all other items imports remained $1.387 billion during July-September period of the 2013-14 financial year.