LAHORE - Responding to continual criticism by political circles of Bilawal’s disparaging speech last week, PPP leader Navid Ch on Tuesday came down hard on the critics, saying that PPP chief had said nothing but the truth.

Addressing a news conference at Lahore Press Club, he said Bilawal’s criticism of the PML-N was justified given the fact that its four-month rule had added to people’s miseries instead of giving them relief.

He said people were finding it hard to make both ends meet due to rising inflation and unemployment.

The government had also increased prices of petroleum products, thereby causing massive hike in prices of different commodities, he said and added that it was in this background that Bilawal had criticised the PML-N.

Similarly, if he (Bilawal) had labelled Imran Khan as ‘Buzdil Khan’ it was due to PTI leaders’ sheepish stance on the TTP terrorists who were not sparing even his own partymen, he said, adding that PTI had also failed to bring about any visible change in the KPK province where it was the ruling party

Lashing out at Sheikh Rasheed, the PPP leader said he was a ‘political clown’ and his dream of becoming leader of the opposition will never be materialised.

On Prime Minister’s visit to the United States, he said it would not yield any results. He said those who blamed PPP for being subservient to Americans were now themselves licking their toes.