Some passersby spotted the body lying alongside the canal road on Wednesday morning and contacted the police. Clad in black-dress, the woman was lying dead in a pool of blood alongside the road as the investigators reached the spot. Apparently, it seemed that the woman was murdered after being gang-raped, investigators said. Unidentified killers hit the woman in the head with a blunt weapon and fled after throwing her body near the police station. The police have registered a murder case against unidentified killers and are investigating with no arrest so far. –Staff Reporter