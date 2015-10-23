Islamabad - Islamabad police have decided to ensure aerial surveillance of Muharram processions as hospitals have also been put on high alert and pillion riding banned for Muharrm 9 in the federal capital.

An order issued by the office of the District Magistrate said that certain pillion riders are likely to resort to violence and acts of sabotage aimed at disrupting peace and tranquility causing damage to public life and property during the coming days.

In opinion of the District Magistrate: “There are sufficient grounds for proceedings u/s 144 Cr. PC 1898 to prohibit the use of motorcycle for pillion riding to avoid any threat to public peace within the revenue limits of Islamabad district.” The ban will be in place for one day; 9th Muharram. On the other side hospitals in the city have been put on high alert so as to provide medical treatment to the injured, if any.

The steps have been taken as part of the security measures for the Muharram processions in the city.

A police spokesman said yesterday that troops have been also alerted to counter any untoward incident and patrolling plan has been devised for effective security in various sectors.

Over 6,000 personnel of Islamabad police will perform security duties during these days to maintain high vigilance.

According to the plan, activities of people being put under surveillance following fourth schedule will be strictly monitored.

Rangers will also assist Islamabad police in security arrangements.

Police high-ups said that it should be ensured that processions will pass through the designated routes and timings of the processions will be observed strictly.

Separately, Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Islamabad police has recovered an abducted student of 9th class after successful raid at the hideout of kidnappers in Bannu district. According to details, 14-year-old Saddam Javed Mughal studying in 9th class at Sultana Foundation went missing on his way to school from his room at Turkish hostel on October 7, 2015. Following this incident, his father Javed Iqbal Mughal received calls from various numbers and the callers demanded ransom for release of his son.

Shehzad Town police registered the case on the complaint of his father and started investigation into the matter.

According to the police, the kidnappers gave the deadline of October 22, 2015 to father of the abducted student to pay ransom otherwise he will be handed over to another party of abductors. IGP Islamabad Tahir Alam Khan and SSP Sajid Kiani assigned the task to SP (Investigation) Muhammad Ilyas and DSP (CIA) Bashir Ahmed Noon to ensure safe recovery of the boy.

A special team was constituted under their supervision which managed to arrest the kidnapper after successful raid at `Tazeeri Bazan Khel’ in Bannu besides safe recovery of Saddam Javed without paying ransom.

The nabbed kidnapper has been identified as Sher Alam son of Jamal while efforts are underway to arrest his other accomplices.