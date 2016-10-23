ISLAMABAD: The lawyers of Islamabad to be allowed to participate in the competitive examination for recruitment of Additional District and Session Judges (AD & SJ) by Lahore High Court, stated by Syed Mohammad Tayyab Advocate President Islamabad Bar Association in a press release issued here on Sunday.

Depriving the lawyers of Islamabad from participation in the exam is un-just, un-fair, surprising and discriminatory, Tayyab said.

He said there are hundreds of practicising lawyers of Islamabad who have domicile of Punjab. Before the establishment of Islamabad Bar Council in the year 2015, all the lawyers of Islamabad were registered with Punjab Bar Council, Tayyab said.

Tayyab said that prior to the establishment of Islamabad High Court in the year 2011, the district judiciary of Islamabad was under the control of Lahore High Court.

All the lawyers, who have standing of more than ten years, had started their practice under the Lahore High Court. Therefore, depriving them from judicial service of Lahore is not understandable, Tayyab claimed.

The advocates who were initially enrolled by the Punjab Bar Council and practiced under Lahore High Court cannot be treated with the Lawyers of other provinces, bar president said.

President of Islamabad Bar Association requested the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take a suo-moto notice of the situation which is a matter of public importance and violation of fundamental rights particularly in order to save the future of thousands of lawyers.

Tayyab also demanded from the chief justice of Lahore High Court to allow the lawyers of Islamabad to participate in the examination for recruitment of AD & SJ, as debarring them is violation of their fundamental rights.

He said, the rights and interest of lawyers will be safeguarded at any costs and if needed, a campaign will be launched in this context.