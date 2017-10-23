Islamabad - National History and Literary Heritage (NHLH) Division has planned to establish a first-ever National Women Resource Centre at National Library of Pakistan (NLP) through a joint venture with National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW). An agreement in this regard was signed between NLP and NCSW recently in a ceremony.

Talking to APP, Advisor to Prime Minister on NHLH said this Resource Centre would enable women to access a variety of books on diversified subjects, research materials on women related topics, articles and journals. He said the staff of NLP is directed to facilitate the visiting women so that they can study there with full concentration and get maximum advantage.