MIRPUR (AJK)-Terming the killings in Kulgam as intolerable and shocking, Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF) Monday said that Indian forces are treating all Kashmiri people as conquered. “The men in uniform are not held accountable for the killings at their hands which have made them enough blood thirsty to slaughter even the unarmed persons.”

Expressing shock over the massacre in Laroo village of South Kashmir, the JKNF spokesperson said that Kashmiri people are being butchered only because of their freedom sentiment.

“The Indian forces want to turn Kashmir into graveyards and a total surrender of Kashmiri people.

That is why the Indian forces and their local agents have unleashed a reign of terror in nook and corner,” he regretted.

The spokesman expressed deep pain over the killings of seven unarmed civilians and three brave hearts at Laroo, and said that international community must take a strong note of the very deteriorating situation of Kashmir.

He said that killings, maiming and jailing cannot deter the Kashmiri people from raising their voice in favour of their political rights accepted and acknowledged at international level.

Expressing sympathy with the bereaved families and those who are undergoing treatment at different hospitals, the JKNF spokesman prayed for all the victims of government forces. He strongly condemned the use of force against unarmed youth at Laroo which resulted in the injuring of dozens of people including middle aged and children.