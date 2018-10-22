Share:

LONDON-In Norse mythology, Thor’s hammer helped prevent giants from destroying Asgard, the celestial home of the gods.

Now a 900-year-old ‘Thor’s Hammer’ Viking necklace carved from sandstone has been found in Iceland for the first time. The extremely rare lucky charm was discovered at a previously unexplored site alongside an iron pick and a stone called a ‘whet’ which is used for sharpening blades.

Sources say that the site, which is in the Þjórsárdalur valley in south Iceland, was once a Viking farmstead.

Archaeologists also found a buckle and burnt human remains at the site, according to Iceland Review.

Local resident Bergur Þór Björnsson made the incredible find.

His great grandfather had discovered 20 Viking era farms in the 1920s.

‘I just thought it was quite far between the ruins here and started to search just for fun,’ he said.

The items have not been dated but experts believe they are from the first centuries of settlement in Ireland.

They have been sent to Reykjavík for further research.

Thousands of tiny intricate amulets, similar to this necklace, have been found all over the Viking world since the first millennium CE. For years, researchers have been unsure whether the amulets were a representation of Thor’s hammer or something else entirely.

In Norse mythology, Mjölnir (pronounced roughly ‘miol-neer’) is the name given to the hammer of Thor, a major Norse god associated with thunder.

The hammer is described in Norse mythology as one of the most powerful weapons, capable of levelling mountains. It was used by Thor to guard Asgard, the celestial stronghold of the Aesir, the main tribe of gods and goddesses in Norse mythology.

As well as being a weapon, legend has it that Thor’s hammer also occupied a key role in religous rituals of cleansing.

It was used in formal ceremonies to bless marriages, births, and possibly funerals. In one tale, Thor once killed and ate his goats, then brought them back to life by hallowing their bones with his hammer.