MULTAN-The grabbers have illegally occupied state land worth over Rs2 billion at Gulgasht Gol Bagh and all out measures will be taken to retrieve the state property.

Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik declared while talking to a delegation of traders from Gulgasht here on Monday.

He said that the land adjacent to a seminary was given to someone on lease who constructed 48 illegal shops over the land with the help of illegal tenant agreements.

He said that the district administration had sent Rs250 million notice to the seminary administration for the recovery of dues.

He said that the district administration had issued a notice to the traders to vacate these shops voluntarily as the government does not want to ruin anyone’s business.

He asked the traders to vacate the shops themselves otherwise a ruthless operation would be launched

to retrieve the state land.

He said that market value of the land adjacent to the seminary is over Rs2 billion and it is under illegal occupation of land grabbers for many years.

Meanwhile, the DC visited the residences of victims of Dera Ghazi Khan tragedy and assured heirs of full support of the district government. He said that all out support would be given to the bereaved families.

He declared that relatives of five sanitary workers who died in the accident would be given jobs in the waste management company while another case would be sent to the government for financial assistance to the families.

Meanwhile, the DC notified the prices of bricks in consultation with owners of brick-kilns operating in Multan district.

According to the notification, brick-kiln owners would sell number one quality clay-baked bricks of size 9x4.5x3 at the rate of Rs6,300 per thousand pieces.

The price of second quality bricks of the same size will be Rs5,000

per thousand bricks.

The deputy commissioner said special magistrates would take legal action in case of any violation including overcharging.

FUNERAL FOR BUSES

COLLISION VICTIMS

Funeral for those killed in buses collision in DG Khan Sunday night, was held here at Sewera Chowk.

As many as 19 persons were killed in the road accident and among them 15 belonged to Sewera Chowk, Multan. Namaz-e-Janaza for 12 deceased persons was held at main ground of Sewera Chowk.

Among the deceased, there were three brothers namely Muhammad Hussain, Inayat and Majeed. Others were identified as Johar Raza, Allah Ditta, Muhammad Yousuf, Sajid, Jamshaid, Hamid, Ghazanfar, Tahir and Sajjad.

Thousands of people attended the funeral prayer. Local politicians including Javed Hashmi, PTI MNA Aamir Dogar, Haji Javed Akhtar Ansari and others also attended the funeral.