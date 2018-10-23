Share:

KARACHI - Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh for Information, Law and Anticorruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab said Monday that 1973 Constitution was restored to its original shape through 18th Amendment, so issuing statements against the amendment was an attack on provincial autonomy.

Responding to a statement of Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Wawda, the adviser said that unconstitutional amendment carried out in 1973 Constitution during dictators - Zia and Musharraf regimes - were removed through 18th Amendment.

He said that doors were also closed for giving legal protection to marshal laws in the country through this important amendment.

He said that the 18th Amendment is foundation for federation of Pakistan.

He said there will be dangerous consequences for federation of Pakistan, if 18th Amendment is revoked.