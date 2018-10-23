READ MORE: Stock markets tumble gripped by geopolitical fears

Afghan election observers check the voting results put on display at a polling centre after ballots in the country's legislative election were counted in Kabul

Afghan election observers check the voting results put on display at a polling centre after ballots in the country's legislative election were counted in Kabul

READ MORE: Sri Lanka crush England in 5th ODI

Afghan election observers check the voting results put on display at a polling centre after ballots in the country's legislative election were counted in Kabul

Afghan election observers check the voting results put on display at a polling centre after ballots in the country's legislative election were counted in Kabul