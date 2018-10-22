Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-Anti-India rallies and protest rocked Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Monday as black day was observed across the liberated territory to register protest and indignation against the martyrdom of 10 innocent Kashmiris by the Indian occupying forces in the held Kashmir’s Kulgam area.

Addressing a mammoth protest rally in the state’s capital town, AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said India is committing war crimes and killing Kashmiris in a bid to change demography of the IHK. He said Pakistan should also extend material help apart from political, diplomatic and moral help to people of Kashmir.

“In view of present situation obtaining in IHK, the Prime Minister of Pakistan on his return should call a meeting comprising of APHC, AJK leadership and all political parties of Pakistan and take up the matter of fresh Indian aggression against Kashmiris with UN Security Council in light of decisions of the meeting” he suggested.

He assured Hurriyat conference and Muttahida Jehad Council that the base camp government firmly stand with them. “It would also stand shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces of the country in the hour of trial,” he declared.

Describing the Kulgam massacre, Haider said Indian forces detonated a house to martyr three freedom fighters. When the armless people gathered to pull the dead bodies of the martyrs out of the destroyed house Indian forces fired rockets on them, killing six and injuring 60 others, he regretted. He lamented that the forces did not even spare a woman who was also martyred. The AJK premier said this is a clear state terrorism, and called upon the international community to take serious notice of the worst state terrorism.

Farooq Haider noted that Indian Prime Minister Modi is replicating policies of Israel in Occupied Kashmir and is engaged in genocide of Kashmiris patterned on that of Palestinians. He said the government of Pakistan should extend material help to Kashmiris to enable them to resist against their genocide at the hands of India. He said freedom fighters are fighting against the fourth largest military power of the world. He said that Kashmiris liberation struggle is the only struggle in the world that has no external support.

After the protest demo, a rally was held against Kulgam incident which was led by the Prime Minister. The participants of the rally held placards and black flags. They chanted slogans against India and demanded the international community to stop India from committing war crimes in IHK.

Meanwhile, commenting on the victory of PML-N candidate in the by-poll in Hajirah, the AJK PM said it reflects that people reposed their confidence in the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and on the two years performance of the ruling party in AJK. He assured that government would pool all resources to complete the mission of late KB Khan. The historic victory of Amir Altaf is pretty encouraging for us, he expressed satisfaction. He assured that promises made with people of constituency-2 would be fulfilled by his government.