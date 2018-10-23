Share:

Rawalpindi - A court of law on Monday granted bail to Major Dr Ammara Riaz in the torture case of an 11-year-old maid.

The court also ordered the accused doctor to furnish surety bonds worth Rs 50000 with the Court.

Earlier, police had booked the female doctor and her husband on charges of detaining 11-year-old maid Kinza Shabbir in their house at Wilayat Colony, Chaklala Scheme III and torturing her severely with belts, electric wires, bat and sticks for stealing biscuits from the kitchen. A medical examination conducted by doctors of Benazir Bhutto Hospital confirmed that Kinza, hired as domestic worker, was subjected to brutal torture by the military doctor and her husband. The reports said that Kinza was unable to move a shoulder and an arm due to fatal injuries.

According to details, the investigators of Police Station (PS) Airport produced the victim Kinza Shabbir before the court of Civil Judge Sumaira Alamgir. The judge recorded the statement of the victim.

The victim’s father had earlier also submitted an affidavit before the police and the court stating he had sent his daughter, against her wishes, to the house of Moshin Riaz to receive an education.

He added the girl sustained critical injuries in her head and on other body parts after she fell from the gate during an attempt to flee the house.

The father claimed Major Dr Ammara Riaz and Dr Mohsin Riaz were not involved in torturing the girl. Whether this statement was made under pressure is not ascertained.

After recording the statement of girl, Civil Judge Sumaira Alamgir granted bail to Major Ammara against surety bonds of Rs 50,000.