Share:

ISLAMABAD - An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Monday resuming the hearing of PTV, Parliament attack case, issued notices to the prosecution for further discussion on acquittal pleas by the PTI and PAT leaders and adjourned the hearing till November 8.

The judge of ATC-II Islamabad, Shahrukh Arjumand, listened to the case where the PTI leaders Ijaz Chaudhary, Saif Ullah, Asad Umer and others had filed acquittal pleas under section 265 of Criminal Procedure Code as they stated that they were not directly involved in such cases.

Acquittal applications on behalf of President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan had already been filled in such cases as well as the ATC had granted Prime Minister Imran Khan permanent exemption from appearing before it in the two cases whereas President Arif Alvi secures the immunity from prosecution under Article 248 of the Constitution. The Anti Terrorism Court is hearing two cases; attack on the state television building and the Parliament House against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) leaders.

In August 2014, Khan and Dr Tahirul Qadri took to streets in Islamabad against alleged rigging in 2013 general elections and Model Town sit-in.

The PTI chief pleaded the court to transfer the cases to a civil court, however, the request was rejected on December 11, 2017 and the case was being trialled in ATC. The court adjourned the hearing till November 8.