ISLAMABAD - An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Monday rejected the bail pleas of Former Senator and PPP leader Faisal Raza Abidi in multiple cases of contempt of court and cyber crime.

Abidi’s counsel starting arguments in the case said that his client was not a terrorist and was a civilized citizen abiding the laws as well as a former Senator and three same nature cases of same allegation were registered against him, which were not justified.

The learned counsel on behalf of state while rebutting arguments of petitioner’s counsel, submitted that the accused has directly targeted the Supreme Court of Pakistan and its Chief Justice to get a decision in his favour in the contempt proceedings already pending before him and requested for dismissal of bail application.

The judge of the ATC-II Shahrukh Arjumand after listening to the arguments of the counsel of Abidi, rejected the bail pleas .

Abidi was arrested from Supreme Court of Pakistan premises on October 10 and shifted to Secretariat Police Station where a case was already registered against him on September 21 for using defamatory and derogatory language against the Chief Justice of Pakistan.