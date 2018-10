Share:

LAHORE (PR) - The Bank of Punjab, one of the fastest growing banks in the country, has inaugurated a brand new Contact Centre in the heart of Lahore to boost its customer services and telemarketing capabilities. Offering a bundle of services to all BOP customers on 24/7 basis, the Contact Center is a major step forward in providing best in breed banking services across various customer segments. The Center caters for the high growth in customer interaction volume the bank has progressively undergone due to tremendous growth in new to bank customer volume. Boasting itself as the best Contact Center in the banking industry, the Center will offer unique features including video calling, social media engagement, and web chat to various customer segments.