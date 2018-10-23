Share:

Swat - After eradication of terrorism and restoration of peace, Pakistan Army has handed over administrative powers of district Swat to the civil administration after a decade.

A ceremony was organised by Pak Army at Saidu Sharif Airport where Chief Minister Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan was chief guest while Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Nazir Ahmed Butt, General Officer Commander (GOC) Khalid Syed, MNA Dr Ibad Khan, KP Minister for Minerals Dr Amjad Khan, Inspector General of Police Salahuddin Mehsud, Commissioner Malakand Zaheer ul Islam, civil, military officers and large number of local elders were present.

Addressing on the occasion, GOC Malakand Major General Khalid Syed said this day has utmost importance in the history of the country as army handed over administration powers to civil authorities. He said that over 10 years ago, terrorists shattered law and order by trying to establish their writ in the valley. They spread fear by targeting innocent people, police, government officials and security forces.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister said that few years ago, terrorists killed innocent people of Swat. The people of Swat have gone through hard circumstances in which Army, police and locals of the area were killed brutally but security forces fought on the frontline with terrorists and not only restored peace but completed development activities from their resources, the Chief Minister added. He said that we are proud of our Army as they did their best in Swat and today is a big day in the history of Swat as power was transferred to civil administration.

We will provide support to civil administration and police and hope that jointly they will maintain law and order situation in the area.