QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister Jamal Kamal Khan Monday officially inaugurated Naya Pakistan Housing Programme.

Provincial Minister, Mir Zia Lango and DG Nadra Balochistan Col (R) Abid-ul-Rahman were also present on the occasion. DG Nadra apprised the Chief Minister about application method for the housing programme through Nadra and also shared other details regarding this scheme.

The CM said this housing project was a positive initiative through which people of the province would get opportunity to have their own living place.

He said provincial government would utilise all resources for making this housing programme successful in all districts of Balochistan.

Later on, the CM inaugurated plot project and visited Nadra mobile van.