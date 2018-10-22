Share:

SADIQABAD: A police constable was accused of trespassing on a widow’s house, ransacking it and threatening the woman with dire consequences here the other day. Widow Kausar Bibi submitted an application to RY Khan District Police Officer that Constable Nisar Ahmed-who she claimed is also her distant relative-trespassed on her house along with two other policemen. She alleged that the suspects ransacked the house, and threatened her to implicate her son Waris Ali in a fake case. “On our hue and cry, people from the neighbouring houses gathered at our house which forced the suspects to leave.” She in her complaint to the DPO demanded action against the suspects.

EPORTER Later, Kasur Bibi and her relatives staged a protest against the incident. The DPO has sought a report.

MEETING

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders including Ch Sajjad Ahmed Warraich and Ch Asif Rashid called on Jahangir Tareen. National and regional issues were discussed during the meeting. Jahangir Tareen said that the current government had been endeavouring to raise living standard of the common man. He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan would bring the looted money back to the national exchequer. “Pakistan will soon be pulled out of the crises.”