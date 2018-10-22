Share:

SADIQABAD-Newly-posted Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Circle Dr Hafizur Rehman Bugti said that criminals were the menace, and they must be imprisoned.

During a meeting with journalists at his office here, he vowed to conduct a grand operation for the elimination of criminal elements from Kacha (riverine) area. He said that criminals and their facilitators deserved no leniency, and would be dealt with an iron hand.

“Doors of my office are opened round the clock for the public,” he said, and urging the complainants to call him on his office if they were denied justice at police stations.

On the other hand, Traffic Police Sub Inspector M Arshad along with his team cracked down the unlicensed vehicles and those carrying gas cylinders. He also issued challan slips to the reckless drivers. Talking to media on the occasion, he said that law implementation would be ensured at all cost. “No one above the law,” he stated.

Renowned businessman and member of Rahim Yar Khan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mian Nasir Ali said that the current government had tightened the noose around the criminals. He lauded the government’s steps for the retrieval of state lands from land mafia. He stated that the business community stood with the government in its every good step.

CONDOLENCE REFERENCE

A ceremony was organised at Model Town to recite the Holy Quran and pray for the rest of the departed soul of mother of renowned scholar Prof Sajjad Ahmed Bukhari. The participants prayed for high ranks for the deceased in Paradise.