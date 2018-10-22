Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH-The Counter-Terrorism Department claimed to have arrested three suspected terrorists during a raid conducted near Gojra bypass road here Monday. According to sources, the CTD personnel recovered explosive material and arms during the raid carried on a tip-off. The CTD arrested three suspected terrorists identified as Luqman, resident of Bahawalpur, Razzaq, a resident of Rajanpur and Imran, a resident of Lodhran. According to sources they were planning carrying out some subversive activity. The suspects have shifted to unknown location for investigation.

GIRL BURNS TO DEATH

A seven-year-old a girl, identified as Mafia Bibi, daughter of Munir Ahmad, resident of New Plots locality Gojra, died of burning here. The deceased attempted to light a gas oven in kitchen but due to gas leakage, her clothes caught fire. All of sudden, the fire engulfed her and she sustained severe burns. She was shifted to Gojra THQ hospital from where doctors referred her to Faisalabad Allied Hospital but she succumbed to her burns.

Workers rally

Scores of powerloom and brick kilns’ workers took out a rally to register protest against the closure of powerloom factories and kilns here at Gojra on Monday. The protesting workers marched on Jhang Road and reached Malkan Wala Chowk in main bazaar Gojra where the protestors were addressed by labour leaders. The speakers said that millions of workers have been rendered jobless due to the closure of powerlooms and kilns. They urged the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice of the issue and direct the government to take immediate steps to start powerlooms and kilns.