FAISALABAD: A brave civilian resisted a robbery attempt, not only overpowered the dacoit but also handed him over to police here early Monday morning. The armed robber stopped the civilian on Rajbah Road and tried to snatch cash and cellphone from him. However, the daring man resisted, snatched the pistol from dacoit and injured him by hitting on his head. The injured robber was shifted to hospital for treatment and the citizen handed over his pistol to police. The police have registered a case of the incident.