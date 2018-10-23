Share:

KARACHI - A delegation comprising members of Dawat-e-Islami Coordination Committee called on the Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar in his office on Monday to discuss with him arrangements for the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal around its Faizan-e-Madina Markaz and Hussainabad FB Area.

The members include Muhammad Yaqoob Attari and Muhammad Yahya Attari who asked the Mayor to carry out repairing and patchwork of roads around Faizan-e-Madina and removal of encroachments with correction of street light system.

Chairman of DMC East Moeed Anwer, Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saifur Rehman, Director Technical to Mayor S M Shakaib, Senior Director Anti Encroachments Bashir Siddiqui and other concerned officers were also present on this occasion.

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said that KMC will make all arrangements for Rabi ul Awwal with the coordination of concerned district Municipal Corporation.

He also directed the chairman of works committee to conduct a survey of the area and start the repairing and patch working of the roads around Faizan-e-Madina. He also instructed the anti encroachments and mechanical and electrical department to ensure removal of encroachments and correction of street lights in this area.

He said that trimming of trees on University road was also necessary to avoid any traffic accident. He also directed to carry out works in Hussainabad also to facilitate the participant of Rabiul Awwal processions and other religious events.