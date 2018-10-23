Share:

LAHORE (PR) - Dawlance is Pakistan’s market leader in home appliances that has an international collaboration with Arçelik – a global enterprise, known for its innovative technologies.

Off late, a distinguished professor of Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) – Dr. Ehsan ul Haque has prepared a comprehensive case-study on the successful strategies of Dawlance, that have led to its operational excellence over the years. Apart from documenting the durable consumption patterns of Pakistani homemakers, the case primarily focusses on the challenges faced by senior managers in launching Dawlance Air fryer microwave oven.

The case is being used for MBA and Executive MBA programs at LUMS. It will soon be part of the SDSB data base of cases and will be available for use by faculty members in Pakistan and abroad.