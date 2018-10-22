Share:

Human mind has achieved the dreams labeled as craziness in the world. Craze is when a person does enourmous things, craze is when he really want to turn the page of his life, craze is when a person contesting 100 meters race despite being handicapped. Artificial legs contesting normal people. A blind person doing phD.

A person having no arms and mending tyre puncture with feet. A female belonging to backward rural area climbing Everest. What makes people over ride norms and limits? As everyone has dreams big or small and most of the people achieve their dreams, but some of the people have dreams that they could not complete because they feel that their dreams are impossible, risky and people call them crazy or foolish.

If you are belonging from that category of people, then let me tell you “If people are not laughing at your goals, your goals are too small.” One of the major factor that hinders in our achievement of our dreams is F-E-A-R, Fear slows you, fear shouts in your head but no one else knows what you are going through. The person who can help you overcoming your fear is Y-O-U. The biggest adventure you can take is to live life of your dreams.

NIRMAL KALHORO,

Dadu, October 12.