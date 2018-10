Share:

ISLAMABAD: - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has contributed 3.4 million rupees for the construction of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams. The fund ahs been created by the Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar, which was later joined by Prime Minister Imran Khan. According to ECP spokesperson, all the officers donated two-day salary while other staff members deposited one-day salary to the fund for the dams.–Staff Reporter