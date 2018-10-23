Share:

ISLAMABAD - Food group exports form the country during first quarter of financial year 2018-19 grew by 16.93 percent as compared to exports of the corresponding period of last year. The exports of food group from the country during the period under review were recorded at $885.774 million as against $740.448 million of the same period of last year, according the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. On month on month basis, the exports of food group also increased by 31.25 percent in September, 2018 as compared the same month of last year. The food commodities worth $297.231 million were exported as compared to $228.456 million of same month of last year, it added. During the period from July-September, 2018, exports of fruit and vegetables increased by 49.34 percent and 19.17 percent respectively. In first quarter, 130,747 metric tons of fruit worth $101.884 million was exported as compared to exports of 83,073 metric tons valuing $68.210 million of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, 132,546 metric tons of vegetables valuing $32.828 million were exported during last 3 months as against the exports of 81,413 metric tons worth of $27.546 million of same period of last year.

In last three months, about 437,832 metric tons of wheat valuing $92.781 million was also exported as compared to exports of 173 metric tons costing $1.555 million of same period of last year.

During the period under review, the country earned $16.129 million by exporting about 4,289 metric tons of spices, which was recorded at 3,558 metric tons and $13.314 million of same period of last year, registering an increase of 21.82 percent.

However, in last 3 months, exports of rice decreased by 2.58 percent, whereas basmati rice by 8.94 percent respectively. It may be recalled that food import into the country during first quarter decreased by 10.31 and was recorded at $1.454 billion as against $1.621 billion of same period of last year.