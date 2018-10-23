Share:

Rawalpindi - The Defence and Diplomatic studies (DDS) Department organized an event on the topic of ‘Global Climate Change’ at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) on Monday. The event was organised by the Defence and Diplomatic Studies Department in collaboration with the Embassy of Netherlands. The event comprised of a documentary screening titled “Thank you for the rain” and a panel discussion. The major guests in the panel included Arty from Netherlands Embassy, Secretary and Consultant for Ministry of Climate Syed Abu Ahmed and Climate researcher and Assistant professor in COMSATS University Dr Anjum Rasheed.

The magnitude, causes, effects and remedies related to climatic change were discussed comprehensively at the event. It was suggested that the change of individual behaviour is required, for instance conservation of water, using public transport, minimising use of disposable plastic, etc. FJWU Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Samina Amin Qadir concluded the event by presenting souvenirs to the guests.