Share:

Food adulteration mess making food , drink not pure by adding or mixing other substances to it. The dishonest and greedy businessmen adulterate foods for their quick profits. They don’t think how much harm they are doing to the consumers. Actually, the range of adulteration activities is very large. Nowadays, foods are often adulterated in hotels and restaurants. Rotten foods are mixed with fresh food and served to the customers. Fish and vegetables are adulterated by putting on them chemicals and other preservatives in order to make them look fresh and to preserve for long time.

Bakery and confectionery products are also prepared by using toxic substances. Junk food contains harmful chemicals. Even fruits, milk and beverages are also adulterated. Urea is mixed to make muri more white and large. They also use artificial colorants in juices and drinks. Adulterated food causes serious health hazards. By eating this food one can fall a victim to dangerous cancer and other serious diseases. Those who are involved in food adulteration have to be identified and punished. The relevant departments of the government should take measures to crack down against these culprits.

NOORJAN RAZAQ,

Kech, October 13.