LAHORE – Four matches were decided in the 2nd Descon Super League here at two different venues with CCI, FBR, Abacus and Fatima Group emerging as winners. In the first match at Race Course ground, Coca Cola International (CCI) beat Pearl Continental (PC) Hotel by 2 runs with Habib Ur Rehman from CCI taking three crucial wickets and earning man of the match award. In the second match at the same venue, FBR outclassed Electronic Media Reporters Association (EMRA) by 9 wickets and Behzad Anwar from FBR was awarded man of the match for taking 3 wickets. In the third match played at Valencia Cricket Ground, Abacus Consulting beat Descon by 2 runs. Ghulam Ali from Abacus bagged 3 wickets, thus was declared player of the match. In the fourth and last match of the day at the same venue, Fatima Group edged out Honda by 24 runs. Adeel Shahzad from Fatima Group batted brilliantly and struck 60 runs and won the match man of the match award.