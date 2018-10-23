Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) MPA Dua Bhutto has said that poor and neglected area of Gadap is worse than the drought-hit Thar, but the rulers are not serious to mitigate the sufferings of people of Gadap.

According to details, MPA Dua Bhutto on Monday visited the home of an eight-years-old boy Hassan, who had died a few days back due to snakebite.

Talking to media men, Dua Bhutto said the arid area of Gadap is worse than the desert area of Tharparkar. She said there is no hospital or school in this arid area of Gadap and its residents are waiting for assistance from government which seems nowhere. She said five members of a family had already died of snakebite in Gadap. As there is no hospital or medical facility there, these innocent lives could not be saved.

Dua Bhutto said that a MNA of PPP is elected from Gadap, but this area even does not have a government dispensary. She said the rulers got vote from the poor people of Gadap but they cannot find some time to visit their homes for condolence. She said the health department of Sindh is getting a budget of billions of rupees but it has failed to provide medical facilities to the poor people of Gadap.

She said that despite the death of five people due to snakebite the government has yet to take a remedial step. She said she has come here to condole with the parents of the deceased boy; however, she would raise the issue of lack of civic facilities in Gadap in the Sindh assembly.