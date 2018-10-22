Share:

LOS ANGELES-Gigi Hadid has hailed being with her on/off boyfriend Zayn Malik her ‘happy place’.

The 23-year-old model - who was recently announced to be returning to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show this year - took to her Instagram account on Sunday gush to her 43.8 million followers about how much she was missing the ‘Fingers’ singer.

Sharing a cute selfie of the pair, Gigi captioned the post: ‘’flyin home to my happy place’’, along with a heart emoji. It was recently revealed that the former One Direction star is selling his home in Hertfordshire, England, to move closer to Gigi Hadid in New York. The 25-year-old star listed his luxury pad - which boasts four living rooms and a roof terrace - for £3.5 million, as he is keen to snap up a property in the Big Apple where he spends most of his time.

A source said: ‘’Living in New York has made Zayn happier than he has been in a long time.

‘’Now feels the right time to sell his house in the UK because he just doesn’t really spend any time there.’’

The insider added that the ‘Still Got Time’ hitmaker - who is regularly spotted on the streets of New York with Gigi - will return to his family’s home in Bradford, north England, whenever he’s back on British soil.

The source added: ‘’He went to Bradford last month to celebrate the Islamic festival of Eid with Gigi and his family and feels he just wants to stay there when he’s back in the UK, instead of being down south.

‘’Zayn has been working on loads of exciting new music in the US and feels really inspired. He’s just putting the finishing touches to his next record.’’

Zayn previously admitted he doesn’t want to put a ‘’label’’ on his relationship with Gigi.

He said: ‘’I’m really thankful that I met her ... We’re adults. We don’t need to put a label on it, make it something for people’s expectations.

‘’I had a very negative outlook on things [while recording my first solo album]. That might have been adolescence or testosterone or whatever was running through my body at the time. She’s helped me to look at things from a positive angle.’’