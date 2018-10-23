Share:

SUKKUR - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said that aim of inauguration the campaign of ‘New Pakistan Housing Programme’ registration forms in Sukkur was give message to the people living in Sindh that Sindh land was of us and we all born here on the soil of Sindh.

According to detail, he observed this while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the campaign of the ‘New Pakistan Housing Programme’ registration forms in Sukkur on Monday after inaugurating the campaign in the mobile van of Nadra in DC office.

The governor said that the present PTI government was fulfilling its commitment to give five million houses and making dream of everybody of their self-house as true. He said that the prime minister wants to give the message of people of Sindh that this scheme may be utilised with complete honesty and if see any irregularity in it; the same may be informed to the Nadra.

He said that this facility was for all whether in the government or in the opposition, adding that the provincial government and local administration by treating this scheme as their own; were required to extend necessary help as Sindh was for all of us and it was the right of every person living in Sindh.

He said that the people of Sindh were required to adopt and take benefit of this scheme adding, that we were the people of Sindh and knew about the lifestyle of living here and we want for making more improvement in the lifestyle of living of Sindhi people. The governor said that due to critical financial condition, Pakistan was compelled to go the IMF to draw loan for making payment of the installment of previous loans as payment of installment quite essential.

In replying a question; he said that we cannot give subsidy on everything just for saving the vote bank as was done by the past governments, he added. He said that there would be no burden upon the poor people from the increase of gas supply rates, adding that rates have been increased for the industrial units.

Earlier, Nadra Director General Naveed Jan Sahibzada gave briefing to the governor in the conference room of DC office Sukkur about the form and registration.

Sukkur Division Commissioner Rafiq Ahmed Buriro, DIG Police Sukkur Range Iqbal Dara, Sukkur Deputy Commissioner Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh and other government officials as well as leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) including PTI Sindh Ameer President Bux Bhutto, MPA Haleem Adil Shaikh, Shehryar Khan Mahar, Syed Tahir Hussain Shah, Mobeen Ahmed Jatoi and others were present on the occasion.