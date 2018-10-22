Share:

SIALKOT-PTI stalwart Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the PTI government has been striving hard to provide maximum financial relief to the common man and rid the nation of the inherited economic crisis.

Talking to the party workers at her Dera in village Koobey Chak-Sialkot on Monday, she said that the PTI government led Prime Minister Imran Khan is pursuing comprehensive policies for economic development.

"The PTI government is making hectic efforts to put back national economy on the path to stability as economic development will bring about prosperity in all spheres of life," she pointed out, adding that the government is also actively working for early restoration and revival of all the national institutions to ensure resolution to problems being faced by the masses.

She claimed the government in fact is working to revive the entire dispensation system and introduce good governance which are the prerequisites for prosperity and development.

She alleged that the successive governments in the past had weakened and virtually destroyed all the national institutions by using it for political mileage.

"Now nobody can use national institution for personal interest political gains and the PTI will definitely restore all departments to its designed purpose," she claimed, adding that the PTI government would fulfil all its promises and live up to the public expectations.

AWARENESS WALK

A large number of people from all walks of life participated in an awareness-raising walk taken out in Sialkot city to mark importance of the World White Cane Day here.

Deputy Director Social Welfare Sialkot Jamshaid Bashir led the walk. The participants were carrying banners and placards.

They pledged to make sincere efforts for the betterment and welfare of the visually-impaired persons. They urged government to take special measures for making the visually-impaired persons useful citizens of the society.

Two female-peddlers caught

with contraband

The police have arrested two female drug-traffickers selling narcotics near Lorry Adda Daska here on Monday.

Daska Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Muhammad Ghiyas told the newsmen that police recovered 1.1kg of fine quality hashish from Kiran Bibi and 1.2kg charas from Capri Bibi.

He said that the police have launched a vigorous crackdown on drug traffickers, pledging the Tehsil will be purged of narcotics peddlers.

The DSP said that police have sent the accused behind the bars after registration of separate cases against them.

GIRL KIDNAPPED

Some unidentified armed accused kidnapped local farmer's daughter from near her house in village Bhagwal Awan-Uggoki here on Monday.

According to police, Faiza, daughter of Muhammad Tanveer, was outside her house in village Bhagwal Awan-Uggoki when unidentified accused kidnapped her at gunpoint.

The police have registered a case with no clue or arrest in this regard.