WAZIRABAD-CPO Gujranwala Dr Moeen Masood said that the professional and habitual complainants and those who use police for their nefarious designs would be discouraged and dealt with an iron hand. He was talking to newsmen after planting a sapling on the premises of Saddr police station here the other day.

CPO Dr Moeen stated that the martyrs of police had been divided into three categories, adding that they would be facilitated in a better way for whole life.

He said that Gujranwala police was facing shortage of 87 Police Inspector and running the system with local arrangements. “A Sub-Inspector cannot be appointed in place of Inspector without justification.”

Answering a question he stated that at high level there was no replacement of CPO, SP, ASP/DSP, and SHO hence no question of rest but at lower level all contingents take some rest and restart for duty. “There is no forthwith plan of shifting duties in police department,” he added. To another query, he explained that those who use police for compliance of their illicit desire would be discouraged.

He said that police at their respective police stations knew better about such habitual complainants who caused tension for innocent citizens. Such type of complaints must be dispose of without any delay.

The CPO also highlighted the role of media saying that it should bring such complaints and false FIRs into the knowledge of high-ups. “Under the Clean and Green Punjab programme, a total of 5,000 saplings have been planted by the district police, and a space for 1,500 fruit bearing trees is available at the district police stations,” he said.

“Every one should take part in the tree plantation campaign,” he added. “The police are also performing their duty regarding law and order,” he stated.

Earlier, CPO Dr Moeen Masood along with SP Saddr Shehzad Ali and DSP Riazul Haq planted a sapling on the premises of Wazirabad Saddr police station.a