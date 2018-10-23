Share:

ISLAMABAD - The half-goal handicap advantage helped Hashoos team beat Shahtaj Hashoos 4 Horsemen by 6.5-6 goals in the Argentina Republic Polo Cup 2018 final played at Islamabad Polo Ground. Both the teams displayed exceptional polo skills and gave tough time to each other and in the end, the score was tied at 6-6. It was then half-goal handicap which helped Hashoos team emerge as title winners. From the winning side, English player Edward banged in a quartet while the remaining two goals came from phenomenal young sensation Turab Rizvi while from the losing side, Migual fired in fabulous five goals while Aun Rizvi scored the remaining one. Thousand of polo enthusiasts including ambassadors of different countries witnessed the highly-charged polo final and also lauded the performances of both finalists, who made the final enthralling one. They especially praised young sensation 14-year-old Turab Rizvi, who made the difference in the end for the winning side, thus was awarded the best player award. The Rizvi brothers have been making their mark in Pakistan’s polo through their exceptional polo skills and giving out their best performances during the Islamabad polo season, where they played three finals so far, won the all.