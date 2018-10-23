Share:

KANDHKOT - Kashmore Deputy Commissioner Raja Tarique Hussain on Monday chaired a high level meeting to review security arrangements ahead of chehlam processions of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) at his office. He asked to scholars and concerned for co-operating with police and Rangers for any aspect on the occasion. He directed to municipal chiefs to remove garbage around all religious places and especially imam barghas and mosques. He also directed to Wapda officials not carry out loadshedding during the procession. Ended of meeting the deputy commissioner said to the media that all necessary measures has been taken by government particularly providing fool proof security to mourners throughout district.

To avoid any untoward situation during the processions heavy contingent of Rangers and police would be deployed, he said. However, pillion riding has been banned on the day across kashmore, he added.

The meeting was attended by Rangers lieutenant colonel Mohammed Amir, all deputy superintendents of police, all assistant commissioners, religious scholars and others.