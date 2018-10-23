Share:

ISLAMABAD (PR) - Ambassador of Hungary, István Szabó has inaugurated a three-day HunGastro Food Festival at the Grand Zamana restaurant in Serena Hotel. Four extraordinary star chefs were invited from Hungary to re-create the extraordinary flavours of Hungary in Islamabad. István Szabó, said, “There is a saying the way to a man’s heart is through the stomach and I believe food can also help to bring the peoples of two countries together. This is the philosophy that encouraged us to arrange this festival with Serena”.