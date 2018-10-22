Share:

LAHORE-The splendour of the Institute of Arts & Culture (IAC) building provided a perfect backdrop to a spiritually uplifting musical evening.

Renowned mystical singer Arieb Azhar elevated the spirits of the guests, comprising of city’s cultural elite by his Sufi songs.

He started with his ecstatic Sindhi Dhamaal, and followed with the poetry of great Sufi poets Baba Bulleh Shah, Mian Muhammad Bakhsh and Khawaja Ghulam Farid.

He also sang a Bosnian love song ‘Aminah’. His troupe included flute maestro Akmal Qadri, Kashif Ali Dani on Tabla and Zeeshan Mansoor on lead guitar.

The music event was well-attended by Punjab Higher Education Commission Chairman Dr Nizamuddin, UNESCO Country Director Vibeke Jensen, Justice (R) Nasira Javed Iqbal, Surayya Anwar, Government College University VC Dr Hasan Amir Shah, eminent artists Saeed Akhtar, RM Naeem, Mohammad Bashir, architect Nayyar Ali Dada, Cartoonist Javed Iqbal, actors Usman Peerzada, Sadaan Peerzada, Faryal Gauhar, writer Asghar Nadeem Syed, Professors Shahnawaz Zaidi, Shahid Nadeem and leading figures from different walks of life.

Chancellor Syed Shahid Ali said: “Through IAC we are embarking on a new road where we seek to help raise the quality of our country’s human resource that can only be achieved through Education. In the Institute for Art and Culture we will not only train our youth but we also teach them to be responsible citizens, who are responsive to the needs of our society in which they are living. We will prepare them with professional challenges and civic responsibilities at the same time.”