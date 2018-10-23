Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court Monday issued notices to the defence and interior secretaries and other respondents in a petition moved for the recovery of missing Brig (r) Raja Rizwan Haider.

Justice Aamer Farooq of the IHC heard the petition filed by Ali, the son of Brig (r) Raja Rizwan, and directed the respondents to submit reply within a fortnight. The bench also directed the Ramna police station SHO to appear before the court in person on the next hearing. The petitioner moved the court through his counsel Col (r) Inamur Rahim and made respondents the federation of Pakistan through the defence secretary, the interior secretary, IG Islamabad police, the chief commissioner and Ramna police station SHO.

The petition stated that Brig (r) Raja Rizwan had been leading a retired life at his home in Islamabad since his retirement from service in 2014. It added that on 10-10-2018, Raja Rizwan along with his driver Waseem Akbar went to meet a friend at G-10, Islamabad at 7pm. When he reached Street 17, G-10/2, near Sabri Naan Centre at around 8pm, he stopped to buy some eatables and told his driver that he would be coming shortly. He went inside Street 16 on foot and his driver kept waiting for him in his car. The driver kept waiting till late night, but Raja Rizwan Ali Haider did not return till 3pm while his mobile phone was switched off.

The petitioner continued the driver informed Raja Rizwan’s family members who immediately came and kept searching for him in the surrounding area, but they did not find any clue. The petitioner lodged an FIR with Ramna police station at 5pm on 11-10-2018.

The petitioner told the court that at around 9pm the same day, police brought sniffer dogs and started search of his father in Street 16 of G-10/2, Islamabad. The sniffer dogs stopped at House No 309, Street 16 of G-10/2. When the occupant of the house, Kamran Haq, was investigated, he disclosed that on 10-10-2018 at around 8:15pm, he saw that three motorbike riders came, hit a gentleman (Raja Rizwan Ali Haider) and tried to abduct him.

The petitioner stated that when Haider was resisting their attempt, a white car with tainted glasses bearing registration number PA-513 came and Rizwan was forcibly pushed into it. He further stated that he tried to make a video through his cell phone on which the abductors threatened him of dire consequences and claimed they were from police force.

The petitioner maintained that after this the police did not make further efforts for the recovery of his father and there was no information of his whereabouts while the petitioner had reasons to believe that his father was in the illegal detention of security agencies.

He stated his father is a distinguished citizen and retired military officer who spent 30 years of his life in service of the government of Pakistan as a public servant, adding it is the duty of the respondents to protect the life, dignity and honour of citizens.

The petitioner prayed to the court to direct the respondents to produce his father before the court.