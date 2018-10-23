Share:

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad Tigers hammered KP Masters by 8 wickets in the 6th National Veterans Cricket Cup 2018 match played here at Bhutto ground. Islamabad Tigers skipper Ch Ajmal Sabir won the toss and opted to field first. KP Masters could score only 104-9 in 20 overs. Imtiaz Hussian and Yahya Shah struck 27 runs each. Aftab bagged 3-18. In reply, Islamabad Tigers achieved the target in 16 overs for the loss of only 2 wickets. Asghar slammed unbeaten 57 with the help of 6 fours and two sixes while Masood Khan made unbeaten 34. Islamabad Tigers skipper Ajmal Sabir said: “I am captaining the team for the last 10 years and providing the former cricketers a platform to showcase their skills even after crossing the age-barrier of 50. Now we have topped the Group-C and qualified for the super-6 knock-out round, which will start from last week of October.” He said the entire credit of ensuring seniors cricket goes Ashiq Hussian Qureshi, whose passion and dedication has kept the veteran cricket alive.