Share:

ISLAMABAD (PR) - Jazz has achieved another telecom industry milestone by crossing 20 million broadband subscribers. This securely puts Pakistan’s leading digital communications company as the number one provider of 3G/4G data. The growing reach of broadband users at Jazz attests to a customer commitment to both the brand and service.

The broadband subscribers at Jazz are not just accessing the internet, but are also contributing to a large innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem. When Pakistan Telecommunications Authority’s telecom indicators for September 2018 stated that Jazz leads all other mobile operators with 20,431,479 mobile broadband subscribers, the celebration is about Pakistan’s digital-readiness.

The growth of the last 10 million 3G/4G Jazz customers only took place in the last few months alone. Given the rate of growth of the Jazz broadband network, technologists expect that Jazz will be the country’s choice data network. The success of the network rests in its quality and speed, having received the Ookla speed award, a commitment to quality infrastructure investment and also a robust technological backbone.