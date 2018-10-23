Share:

KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has demanded of the authorities concerned to take war-footing measures for making the Green Line Bus project ‘operational’.

In a statement issued here, Hafiz Naeem said that the project is being delayed due to the negligence of the federal and provincial governments, adding that the people are facing difficulties on their daily travelling through the said route due to ongoing development work of the Green Line Bus Project.

The JI chief further demanded the authorities concerned to take immediate measures to ply the buses on roads under Green Line Bus Project, so that the transport issues of the Karachiites could be reduced.

“The Green Line Bus Project route from Surjani Town to Guru-Mandir should be completed soon,” he demanded. Hafiz Naeem added that the project was inaugurated by the federal government in the year-2016, with the completion date by the end of December-2017; however; the project has not yet completed and no signs are seemed to complete the project by the current year i.e. 2018.

The JI chief said that the people are also facing tremendous difficulties due to unavailability of over-head bridge at Punjab Chowrangi underpass.

He said that the people are facing hardships due to the delayed development work of Green Line Bus Project, adding that the cost of the project has also been raised due to the lethargic approach of authorities concerned.